13th Annual Gandhi Day Walkathon and Indian Festival held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 13th Annual Gandhi Day Walkathon and Indian Festival was held in Morgantown.

The festival was held at the WVU Shell building and provided fun for the whole family.

“ We like to give back to the community and uh, this is our way of showing gratitude for what we are blessed with so, we want to give back to the community and every year we pick a different charity,” said event volunteer Juggy Gannathan.

The event provided live entertainment, folk dances, and a regional costume show for the kids.

All proceeds went to Monongalia County’s Empty Bowls program, who’s mission is to fight food insecurity in the area.