14th Annual Reading Rally hosted in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Schools hosted its 14th Annual Reading Rally at the Metropolitan Theater, Tuesday evening, encouraging children and parents to understand the importance of reading.

“A reading rally is an opportunity to help promote the importance of reading, reading to your children, having your children read to you. We feel this is a good way to start out the school year,” said Julie Parsons, Parent Resource Coordinator.

The event offered door prizes, guest readers and a performance by The Morgantown Theater Company’s upcoming show, Matilda.

Members from WVU Athletics were also in attendance to show their support and encourage kids to continue reading.

After the rally, students were given the opportunity to pick out a book of their choice to enjoy at home.