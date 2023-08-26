MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over 150 runners and walkers turned up to the second annual ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk at Mylan Park Track and Field Complex on Saturday.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men in America will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their life; that likelihood increases for Black men, veterans, and men who have a family history of prostate cancer.

“Many people don’t even know about prostate cancer,” Christine Battin, the director of the race and the president of Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary, said. “By us having this walk, and advertising and being on the news, being in the newspapers, it’s making people think, ‘Oh I need to talk to my dad, [and] make sure he’s getting his screening for prostate cancer.”

The American Cancer Society recommends that you should talk to your doctor about a prostate cancer screening at about age 50 if you are at average risk, but recommends asking your doctor even sooner if you have one or more immediate family members with prostate cancer.