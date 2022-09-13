MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Partnership hosted its 15th Annual Golf Classic on Tuesday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown.

31 teams and over 100 players teed off in the classic. The outing featured many different activities aside from a normal round of golf, including putting and driving competitions.

Golfer tees off at the 15th Annual Morgantown Area Partnership Golf Classic (WBOY – Image)

The event is one of Morgantown Area Partnership’s largest fundraisers. The group sees the event as a little bit of a reunion with all of the various organizations they work alongside.

“It’s about getting our members together having a fun day on a beautiful golf course, but it’s also an opportunity for us to highlight some of our memberships and sponsorships,” Morgantown Area Partnership President and CEO Russell Rogerson said.

While some will walk away with a win on the course, Rogerson saw the whole day as a win.

“There’s a lot of wins with the golf tournament and we’re just blessed to have it here at The Pines, such a great venue and we’ve got appropriate response from our membership,” Rogerson said.