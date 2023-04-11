MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is adding a new spring expo, and it takes place in Morgantown this weekend.

According to a press release, the expo on April 14-16 will showcase more than 200 professional artists from both West Virginia and across the United States. The “premier tattoo event in the state” will take place at the Marriott Waterfront Place Hotel/Morgantown Event Center.

“Clients are able to receive a superb quality tattoo by established artists,” said the release. “Each artist’s work station is inspected and licensed by the Mon County Health Department and the highest level of industry regulations is maintained during the entire event.”

The “family friendly event” will cost $20 per day for entry or $50 for the weekend; children under 13 are admitted for free.

In addition to getting a tattoo, guests can enjoy the Miss Tattooed WV Pageant as well as other contests and vendors.

To schedule with an artist or look at portfolios ahead of time or to buy tickets, visit the Expo’s website. The 9th Annual Tattoo Expo will take place in the fall on August 18-20.