WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Planned power outages will affect some residents of Westover and Morgantown next month.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Westover, one outage is planned for Monday, June 5 and will affect 95 customers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the areas of Millan Street, Baltimore Street, Rhode Island Avenue and Hartford Street.

If the weather does not allow for the project on the planned date, it will be moved to Tuesday, June 6, the post said.

Another power outage is planned for several roads near Morgantown, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced. That Mon Power Outage will be on Thursday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Facebook post said that the areas of Van Voorhis Road, Colonial Drive, Bellaire Drive, Killarney Drive and Heritage Place.

If there is inclement weather, the outage will be moved to Monday, June 12, the post said.

“If customers have any questions, they may call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022. All affected customers should receive a notification message from Mon Power,” the both posts said.