2 new anchor stores coming to Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Mall announced Friday that Burkes Outlet and Home Centric will open in the fourth quarter of 2021. Burkes Outlet and Home Centric, sister brands owned by Beall’s, Inc., will share more than 30,000 square feet of space within the former Belk department store location. This new Burkes Outlet and Home Centric combo store will be accessible from both exterior parking and the center’s enclosed common area.

Burkes Outlet is described as offering “the latest styles in apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and beauty products, all at 70 percent off other stores’ prices.” Meanwhile, Home Centric “provides everything needed to make a house a home, from brand-name home fashions to artisan creations to one-of-a-kind treasures from around the world.”

“We are excited to welcome Burkes Outlet and Home Centric to our center,” said Felicia Posey, general manager of Morgantown Mall. “The addition of the value-priced, first-to-market home décor store Home Centric will excite and delight our shoppers by rounding out our anchor space along with its sister store Burkes Outlet. Our team is thrilled with the ongoing progress and momentum as we reinvigorate Morgantown Mall which continues to be a destination to eat, shop and play for the community and the tri-state area.”

In 2020, Dunham’s Sports and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at the mall, along with the renovation of the AMC Theatre. The Morgantown Mall also welcomed WVU Medicine Central Services to the former Sears location to serve as a distribution and logistics fulfillment center serving the broader WVU Medicine network.