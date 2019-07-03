2 new members sworn in to Morgantown City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council swore in two new members in Tuesday night’s meeting, along with re-electing Bill Kawecki as mayor for a third year.

The new council had several topics to discuss, including residential complaints concerning Sabraton Station’s participation in Mountainfest.

Three residents addressed council about the amount of noise that Mountainfest brings to their area, asking council to prohibit Sabraton Station’s live music to surpass 10 p.m.

Owners and employees of Sabraton Station also addressed council in regard to the economic growth Mountainfest brings to the city and their business, an event several attendees look forward to each year.

“This is something that has been happening over the last 15 years, so apparently it’s just a matter of someone perhaps being a little too ambitious with the audio. I believe there can be a solution, given the fact that it’s never been a complaint in 15 years,” said Morgantown Mayor Bill Kawecki.

Other items on the agenda included the discussion of forced annexation and re-zoning plans the city has made, as well as new anti-bullying regulations for in-city services, including activities, programs and facilities serving area youth.