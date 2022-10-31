MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two out-of-state men have been charged after task force officers located drugs while executing a search at a Monongalia County residence.

Wendell Mount

On Oct. 28, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force working alongside troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Independence Hills Village in reference to “an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.

Tasharka Sargent

During an investigation, task force members determined that Wendell Mount, 42, of Detroit, Michigan; and Tasharka Sargent, 41, of New York City, as well as two other individuals, conspired “to further the sale of controlled substances,” task force members said.

While executing the search warrant, task force members located 45 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl, as well as an additional 30 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of cocaine “Mount was attempting to flush down the toilet,” according to the complaint.

Mount and Sargent have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.