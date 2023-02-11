CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two West Virginia high school students are the finalists in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Think Scholars Program and will soon be flown out to MIT to develop their project.

The MIT THINK Scholars Program, led by TechX, a team of undergraduate students in MIT’s largest technology club, takes in research project proposals from high school students across the nation every year with the hopes of providing a select few with greater mentorship and funding.

As part of this program, Morgantown natives and Mountaineer Area RoboticS members Emily Stanton (University High School) and Anna Brusoe (home-schooled) will engage with the other five finalists and work with MIT professors to better develop their own project, a wall-climbing robot meant to provide aid in disaster zones.

According to their project bio, which can be found on the Think Scholars Program website, “the wall-climbing robot can climb up buildings, taking 3D visuals of the damaged area and providing necessary materials to people stuck inside, such as air masks and water.”

The robot accomplishes this through the use of a modified suction system and pneumatic powered limbs for attaching to a variety of wall types and a Lidar sensor for 3D mapping.

According to THINK program guidelines, finalists receive:

All expenses paid trip to MIT that includes:

– Meetings with MIT professors in the finalists’ area of interest

– Personalized tours of MIT research laboratories

– Attending MIT classes and experiencing MIT student life

– One-time budget of of up to $1000 to implement project

– Weekly mentorship meetings with MIT student mentors

During their trip, finalists will be provided with continued support while they implement their proposed projects during the spring of 2023. After completing their projects, finalists will be designated as MIT THINK Scholars the following May.