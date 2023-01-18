STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two women are facing eight counts each of various fentanyl and other drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday in Monongalia County.

The criminal complaints against Sarah Baker, 39, and Tonya Compa, 46 do not mention the street where the stop happened.

Sarah Baker Tonya Compa

Officers with the Star City Police Department pulled over a vehicle that was being driven by Baker, according to the complaints. The officers then noticed pieces of foil in plain view and a K-9 unit was deployed for a free air sniff around the vehicle.

The dog gave a positive indication of the presence of illegal drug odor, and officers began a search of the vehicle with probable cause, according to the complaints. The search turned up scales, $939 in cash, numerous small baggies—some of which contained suspected crack cocaine and suspected methamphetamine—and containers with suspected fentanyl and several alprazolam pills.

Alprazolam is commonly known by the brand name Xanax, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Baker and Compa have each been charged with the following violations:

Two counts of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine

Two counts of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule IV substance

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine