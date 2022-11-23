MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Monongalia County Health Department gave people with no dental insurance a reason to smile on Wednesday.

The Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry held its annual Healthy Smiles Day at the Public Health Center in Morgantown. The program began in 2019 providing adult patients with free exams, cleaning and minor restoration work if needed. The health department’s dentist and program manager Dr. Youseph Kassar said they always hold Healthy Smiles Day the day before Thanksgiving.

“So a lot of time patients will just bare down on discomfort or pain because either they can’t afford it or they can’t bring up the courage to come to the dentist due to anxiety, so this kind of helps egg them on to come get dental care.”

More than 20 people received free dental work. The Health Department also has a free dental day for children and another one for veterans.