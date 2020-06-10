2020 Monongalia County Fair has been cancelled due to COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a release from the Monongalia County Fair Board, the 2020 edition of the fair has been cancelled due to guidelines surrounding COVID-19.

President Rob Maxwell explained that although there has been progress in opening up mass gatherings and paving the way for some fairs to be held in the state, the board felt that it is just not possible for the fair to provide the community with the quality event that they are known for.

He continued to state that many of the factors that went into the decision making process were physical distancing. health and safety of the community and the economical impact on sponsors.

The fair has been rescheduled for August 9-13, 2021. According to the release, plans are underway for the following year and all those involved are looking forward to making the event new, exciting and bigger.

Maxwell explained that those who would like to keep up with the latest updates head over to the Monongalia County Fair’s website.