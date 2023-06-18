MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Heart Association held its annual Heart Walk at Mylan Park’s Aquatic Center on Saturday, breaking its previous fundraising record in the process.

350 individuals came out to participate in raising money for research as well as celebrating survivors of heart conditions. The American Heart Association contributes over $1.2 million dollars toward research in West Virginia alone.

The WVU Alumni band made a special appearance, kicking off the event with “Hail West Virginia” before the games were off. Beyond walking laps around the track, there was a live DJ, face painting, food trucks and games for the public to enjoy.

12 News spoke with Lauren Thomas, development director of the American Heart Association, who said this year’s outcome was the greatest yet. Over $114,000 was raised for research toward heart conditions at this event alone, a record in its history.

Survivors joined the track with red hats to signify their strength, including Jerry Thomas, who underwent a triple bypass 11 years ago.

“A lot of people probably don’t realize, in fact myself. And seeing the number of red hats out there today, you really realize how many people share the same kind of experience and go through that. So, I think it’s important that the community knows through all types of fundraising people are trying to help other people and that’s the main point,” Jerry said.

Lauren had words of gratitude for everyone who participated and donated to the event on Saturday, saying “thank you isn’t enough; I wish there were more words that I could use to express my gratitude but thank you guys so much.”

You can visit the American Heart Association website and type in your zip code to donate to the cause.