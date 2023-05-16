MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Olympians, world medalists and other standout divers swarmed to Mylan Park on Tuesday to compete in the 2023 USA Diving National Championships.

“All of the best divers are here this week,” Mylan Park Director of Aquatics and Track Jennifer Lainhart said.

“There are phenomenal divers here,” Ohio State Diver Lyle Yost said. “It wouldn’t be any fun if it wasn’t a good contest.”

2023 USA Diving National Championships (WBOY – Image)

Over 150 divers are competing to qualify for a spot to represent the United States in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships this July in Japan. In that event, the U.S. can qualify for diving for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

“That would mean the world,” Yost said. “Of course [qualifying for the Olympics] is on everyone’s mind.”

Before divers can think about competing in the Olympics, they need to take it one step and one dive at a time.

“I’ve been training really hard with the ultimate goal of punching a ticket to the World [Aquatic] Championships this summer, so that’s what I’ll consider a success at the end of this week,” Yost said.

2023 USA Diving National Championships (WBOY – Image)

Only so many of the top performers can qualify for worlds, while other top finishers can earn a spot for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

While many athletes are hoping the 2023 USA Diving National Championships will put them on the national stage, Mylan Park is also hoping to cement itself as a world-class facility.

“This is definitely a dream for a facility to host this caliber of event,” Lainhart said. “If we keep knocking it out of the park, we can keep potentially getting bigger and bigger events.”

The event is set to run through Wednesday, May 24. To purchase tickets for the event, click here. To view the schedule of events, click here.