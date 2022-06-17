MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the biggest motocross races in the world will be held just north of Morgantown this weekend.

High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania held warm-ups Friday for its 45th annual pro motocross circuit race that takes place Saturday. The race is the fourth of 12 races on the circuit. Event Director Tim Cotter said he expects more than 20,000 fans to come to watch the race at the track, with another million watching around the world on television.

“Well, believe it or not, the epicenter of motocross racing is right here in the Morgantown, southwestern Pennsylvania area,” Cotter said. “There is a tremendous amount of riders that compete amateur. That’s what’s on the track right now are amateur riders that come up. There is no other motorsport in the world that allows you to come and race on the race track the day before the pros, and so over the years, we’ve developed an amazing amateur base and they all come to Mt. Morris Pennsylvania on Father’s Day.”

Saturday is Pro National day; practice and qualifying rounds for the 250 and 450 classes take place Saturday morning with opening ceremonies scheduled for 12:30 p.m. And Sunday is amateur racing day with approximately 700 amateur racers expected to race.

The top two ranked riders in the world are brothers from Australia and they said they’re looking forward to the traditional Father’s Day race in the hills of Appalachia.

“It’s a dream come true,” said one of the brothers, Hunter Lawrence. “We dreamt it as kids, obviously living in Australia. We went to Europe, we did three years there, and eventually graduating to here so it’s been a long journey but it’s awesome, we love it here so much. The fans, everyone welcomed us and they support us which is awesome, so this is home now.”

Tickets can be bought online or for $55 on Saturday at the race. To get to the race, take the Mt. Morris exit off of I-79 just north of Morgantown and follow signs to the track.