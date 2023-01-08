The best way to load a gardening cart is by bending at the knees and keeping your spine straight — it’s easier on your back.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – More than 25,000 people will receive free seeds as part of West Virginia University (WVU) Extension’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge.

“The response is overwhelming,” said Kristin McCartney, WVU Extension assistant professor and public health specialist. “We already planned to send out more seeds than ever before in 2023. We didn’t plan to hit that mark after just a few weeks.”

According to WVU Extension, Grow This is part of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program, which helps people with limited resources improve their health, mostly through proper nutrition.

Although the sign-up survey is now closed, those interested can still participate in the program’s various challenges and contests that they will hold on social media. Gardening instructions from WVU Extension experts can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages. A Grow This newsletter is also available.

“You can find this year’s crops — Cosmic Purple Carrots, Red Ursa Kale and Mixed Color Miniature Bell Peppers — in your favorite seed catalog or local seed store, and grow right along with us,” McCartney said. “And even if you can’t find these specific varieties, any carrot, kale or bell pepper seeds will work.”