$250k donation match on Giving Tuesday to support YCF programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A north central West Virginia non-profit agency received an anonymous donation of $250,000 on Giving Tuesday.

Your Community Foundation recently announced that another anonymous donor agreed to match charitable donations up to a million dollars. The million-dollar match campaign, called Double Your Impact Challenge, began last month and got a huge boost with the $250,000 donation received. The Challenge ends in December 2022.

Your Community Foundation’s president said when the million-dollar goal is met, the money will go into two specific funds.

“$900,000 goes towards our impact fund which provides us with flexibility in grantmaking for YCF and the community,” said Patty Showers Ryan, YCF President. “And the other fund, $100,000 for the match goes towards a new fund that we’ve created at YCF called the addiction prevention initiative fund to help grassroots efforts in our community towards preventing addiction.”

YCF has moved their main office, so they are now located on the 3rd floor of the Huntington Bank building on High Street in Morgantown.