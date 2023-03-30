MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Red Eye Comedy Fest is returning to Morgantown for a second year in a three-day comedy show extravaganza with dozens of different acts and various venues featured each day. Below, you can find the time and place of each of the different shows that will be going on over the next three days.

Thursday

Matinee shows at Buddy’s Bud Co. at 6 p.m. with five different acts.

with five different acts. Morgantown Art Party at 8 p.m. with five different acts. Tickets can be found here.

with five different acts. Tickets can be found here. The Piss Box at “10:30 ish.” The Piss Box is a comedy club and “DIY house show” in Morgantown with directions listed as, “Ask a punk,” so if you ask another attendee at a different show, they might be kind enough to let you know where it’s located.

Friday

Matinee Show at Morgantown Art Bar at 5:30 p.m. with five different acts.

with five different acts. “Apocalypse Soon With Eddie Pepitone” at 123 Pleasant St. at 7 p.m. , with three different acts.Tickets are available here or bought at the door.

, with three different acts.Tickets are available here or bought at the door. Sam Talent at 123 Pleasant St. at 9:30 p.m. with three different acts. Tickets are available here or bought at the door.

Saturday

Saturday will be an all-day comedy and beer festival at Morgantown Brewing Co. Tickets are available here or can be bought at the door.