MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three members of “instructional staff” at North Elementary School are on administrative leave, according to the Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools.

Superintendent Eddie Campbell said the decision was a result of an ongoing investigation at the school. Last month, 12 News learned that former principal, Natalie Webb and assistant principal, Carol Muniz, were put on leave. At the time, the school only said that it was due to “an incident that remains under investigation.”

Campbell said temporary placements have been made to fill the positions of the staff members on leave, and said the investigation has had no other impact on the day-to-day running of the school nor on the IEP process.

He would not specify the nature of the investigation, or the positions of the staff members who were put on leave.

On Tuesday night at a Board of Education meeting, parent Autumn Wise told 12 News that parents whose children are in the autism classroom knew, “staff has been let go, um there is new staff in the autism room, but we don’t know what happened or to whom.”

“It was the autism teacher and aides that were let go,” Wise said.

The mother also told 12 News that when she took her son to school on Feb. 16, “he would not get out of the car. He curled up in the fetal position and would not get out of the car.”

12 News obtained the letter to parents on Feb. 17. The letterhead was dated Feb. 14.