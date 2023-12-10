MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — More than 300 runners participated in Sunday morning’s Run Santa Run 5K despite the dreary weather and cold temperatures.

This is the fourth year in a row that the race has been hosted by the Rosenbaum Family House, an arm of WVU Medicine that provides a place for families and patients to stay while receiving medical care far from home.

Public Relations Specialist for the Rosenbaum Family House Elizabeth Kanosky said that the money raised from Sunday’s race will directly help families who stay at the house in the future.

“We were not expecting 300 runners. Last year we had about 100, but due to the weather, we were kind of iffy if we would get that many, and it’s far exceeded our expectations,” Kanosky said.

The Rosenbaum House is named after Morgantown businesswoman Hilda Rosenbaum who lost her six-year-old daughter to cystic fibrosis. According to the Rosenbaum Family House website, Rosenbaum and her husband spent many nights on cots or chairs as they traveled the country looking for treatment options for their daughter.

After losing her son to the same disease, Rosenbaum donated $500,000 to make sure families going through similar situations wouldn’t have to go through the same thing.