Smash Mouth performs at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park as part of the Ruby Summer Concert Series on Aug. 25, 2023 (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In addition to acts like Smash Mouth and Debbie Gibson, this year’s Morgantown summer concert series drew people from at least 10 states.

According to a recap posted by Hazel Ruby McQuain Park’s official Facebook page, more than 33,000 people attended the 12 concerts, the Independence Day celebration and Shakespeare in the Park this summer.

Although the events were all free, local food and drink vendors make more than $140,000 in sales, the post said, and people from Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, New York and Tennessee attended in addition to West Virginia.

In order to help the park get data to continue and even improve the concert series for next year, you can fill out a survey here.

Although the Summer Concert Series for the year, you can look forward to the Ruby Movie Series this fall, which has its first event on Sept. 10 showing “Lightyear” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”