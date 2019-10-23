4-H program introduces students to coding at Suncrest Middle School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students at Suncrest Middle School in Morgantown participated in National 4-H Youth Science Day, Wednesday.

This year’s theme is Game Changers, which introduces students to computer science and coding.

4-H members were at the school showing students how to use a software system called Scratch.

Teachers and 4-H representatives said that this gives students a chance to explore potential careers.

“These students are our future and possibly they are going to be creating programs and doing things, or creating things that haven’t even been invented yet and just being sparked with the creativity that scratch provides,” teacher Molly Gregory said.

The National 4-H Science Day continues Thursday. As many as 200 students at Suncrest Middle School will get a chance to work with the program.