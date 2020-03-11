4 Monongalia County students receive community service awards for outstanding service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four Monongalia County students received community service awards at Tuesday’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting.

Of the four awards, the highest honor given was the ‘2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Award” to Angela Liu.

“It’s very awesome, we’re ecstatic to be here and its really all about the kids,” said Sherald Hill, Prudential Financial Advisor.

Liu started a club at her school to organize events to help save the lives of those with blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

She was singled out of all participating high school students in West Virginia for her outstanding service to her community by expanding the pool of potential bone marrow donors.

“Think about the maturity those young people who got those awards this evening and just the maturity of their thinking,” said Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools. “These kids are demonstrating a level of maturity that you don’t see all the time.”

During the recognition, Nicole Liang was presented with the Prudential Certificate of Excellence, Kermina Abdelsayed with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, and Annalisa Echard with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.