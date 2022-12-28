MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank’s Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.

The projects funded are Morgantown Community Resources Inc. (MCR), Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc., Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority and Mountain Opportunities Corporation.

MCR will receive close to $500,000 toward building a rehabilitation project for veterans. The project will be a housing and counseling center for 26 veterans facing homelessness, addiction and more.

The Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc. was awarded $450,000 to build three affordable housing units on Robinson Street in Fairmont.

The Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority will renovate five owner-occupied units in the Monticello neighborhood in Clarksburg. They were awarded a little more than $310,000.

Mountain Opportunities Corporation was awarded the same amount as the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority to fix five homes in Shinnston.