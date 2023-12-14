MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown community rallied together on Thursday to give out gifts and food to over 860 families at the Morgantown Armory.

Executive Director of Christian Help Colleen Lankford said that Christian Help was grateful for the community’s contributions.

“Most of the families we work with make under $25,000 on the year. Whenever those families attempt to maintain all of the traditions to go along with a typical holiday season, they wind up putting that expense or they go further into debt,” Lankford said.

The effort was coordinated by Christian Help and hosted by the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties. Toys for Tots helped with the toy drive and the Mountaineer Food Bank helped with the food distribution. A host of volunteers from throughout the community also helped give out the gifts.