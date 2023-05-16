CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Powerball ticket was recently sold in Monongalia County that reportedly has a value of $50,000.

According to the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was sold in Blacksville at Par Mar #120 on Daybrooke Road. The winning ticket has matching four numbers plus the Power Ball. The Power Play option was reportedly not purchased for this particular ticket.

The winning numbers from the most recent drawing were 1, 26, 28, 55, 58 and the Power Ball was 25.

The West Virginia Lottery encourages the winning holder to sign the back of their ticket and call them at 304-558-0500 for instructions on what to do next. All recent players are also encouraged to check their tickets for potential secondary prizes.

The Powerball jackpot has yet to be won and is now sitting at $146 million.