MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Foreign Language Teachers Association (WVFLTA) held its 52nd Annual Conference on Oct. 21 and 22.

On Saturday, events started as early as 8 a.m. However, things started to wrap up around 5 p.m.

This was the first conference back in person since 2019, in which the, the theme of topics for this year was “exploring the intersections of world languages.” They wanted to integrate how world languages can work together instead of separately. A few of the sessions included:

How to play chess in foreign languages

Dancing in world languages

Gender inclusive languages

Teaching Spanish with free authentic materials

The 2022-2023 WVFLTA Outstanding Teacher of the Year was announced at the conference, in which Elizabeth Sanchez received the title.

Speaker, Elicia Cárdenas, came to participate in the conference by hosting a featured workshop and keynote address. Cardenas is a former middle school Spanish teacher with extensive experience. She worked with pre-service teachers at Westminster College and was a teaching assistant for MIT Teaching Systems Lab. Her focus shifted to understanding second language acquisition and its application to classroom instruction in a world language classroom.

Immediate past president, Leah Devine, discussed why attending the conference is important. She said, “attending WVFLTA helps us share professional development ideas, as well as comradery, and grow our profession, it helps us support each other, and also advocate for world languages in West Virginia.”

Teachers from multiple different associations were in attendance at the conference. They had teachers from many associations. Spanish and Portuguese, Chinese, German and more. There were also K-12, university, pre-service teachers as well as teaching assistants from around WV who attended.

Heiko ter Haseborg, WVFLTA president, mentioned that the committee was beyond excited to be back in person since the pandemic had started and they will be back again next year.

If you are interested in becoming a World Language Teacher, you can reach out to the WVFLTA through here.