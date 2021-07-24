7th annual All-American Grand Bash raises money for charities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An event held in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon helped raise money for Operation Welcome Home, The Hoss Foundation, Mission for Miracles and WVU Medicine Children’s.

The All American Grand Bash featured food, music, axe throwing and over $650,000 in prizes. Some of the big items up for raffle include an 82-inch TV, $100,000, a Polaris ATV, four season tickets to the Steelers in club seating and more.

A Polaris ATV that is being raffled for the All American Grand Bash

Organizers for the event said it’s nice to have something in-person after last year’s event was virtual.

“We’re very, very excited and appreciative of all the people that have supported the event this year. Being able to get back together after going virtual last year, we’re able to get back together and we’re excited about it.” said Jamie Summerlin, one of the organizers of the event.

This was the 7th year for the event, and organizers said they hope to raise over $300,000.