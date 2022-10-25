MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 7th annual “Bridges without Boundaries” North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Business Summit took place on Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. in the Erickson Alumni Center.

This annual summit is used to bring very important merging business information to all four counties and business leaders. A few of the topics that were discussed at the event were:

Amendments on general election ballots

Medical marijuana dispensaries

Healthcare

NCWV economic forecast

The main objective of this summit it to help spread information and share ideas on how to continue growing NCWV in all economic fields.

The Morgantown Area Partnership, as well as the Preston, Marion, and Harrison County Chamber of Commerce decided to create this summit to share what is going on within’ their counties so that they can continue to help economic opportunities in the area grow. It all started seven years ago when the four chambers had their monthly meeting and got to talking about all the great things taking place and growing within’ NCWV. They wanted to highlight it by coming together to show that they are all working together when it comes to economic growth.

Tina Shaw, Marion County Chamber of Commerce President explained why she feels it is important to have these annual business summits. She said, “COVID did a number on a lot of our businesses so we wanna highlight the great things that are still happening in North Central West Virginia. And, and, our – our, and the growth because North Central West Virginia is one of the fastest growing areas in the state, and we need to make sure people know that.”

Bridges without boundaries takes place in October of every year, however, it travels between four different counties when it comes to choosing locations. This year, it just happened to take place in Monongalia County.