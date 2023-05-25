MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — 84 Lumber may be based out of Eighty Four, PA, but the company certainly has a history with Morgantown. You can now say future as well, as the company is opening a location at 3208 Earl L Core Road.

“We love Morgantown, We love West Virginia,” 84 Lumber Vice President of Marketing Amy Smiley said. “We have been a part of this community since the 50s.”

Formerly, 84 Lumber had locations in Star City and Sabraton, which had to shut down for various reasons despite being widely successful, according to CEO Maggie Hardy.

84 Lumber and WVU Scholarship (WBOY – Image)

The new location is already making a splash in giving back to the community as well as a $50,000 scholarship was announced for WVU students that have military backgrounds. Hardy notably attended WVU.

The company was also honoring hometown heroes with a giveaway of United States flags during two public events. Jobs will also be coming to the area.

“We love being a part of the local communities where we have stores and Morgantown is really special to us,” Smiley said.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting to break in the new location, they sawed off lumber. Many elected officials or representatives attended the event which featured a tour of the new location, a Ferris Wheel, a mechanical bull and a hot air balloon ride.

84 Lumber was also announced to be the presenting sponsor of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.