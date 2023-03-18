MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The ninth annual “All American Grand Bash” was held at Mylan Park on March 18 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jamie Summerlin, an event supporter, told a 12 News reporter that this has been the biggest bash yet. The coverage space took up 100,000 square feet inside the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center.

A 2023 Jeep Rubicon was up as one of the prizes, which also included $100,000 in cash, among others. All of this was made possible through the selling of tickets, as well as sponsors and volunteers of the event. A full schedule of events can be found here.

All of the money raised on Friday and Saturday will go to support the following organizations:

Events like this can help spread awareness for these organizations. In fact, Summerlin said, “Mission for Miracles started all of this with John Throckmorton and his daughter, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury, and as he saw the challenges families and people were dealing with. He wanted to do something to start giving back and help support those organizations that made such a difference in his daughters life, and we’re all thrilled to be a part of this and help bring a community together.”

People from all over the country were in attendance on Saturday, with tickets being sold to people in 36 different states. Summerlin added that after the event on Friday, everyone was excited to continue expanding the event the next day to raise awareness and money for these special organizations.

If you are interested in attending next year’s All American Grand Bash, you can check out its website here.