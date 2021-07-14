WVU Medicine Children’s looking for donations from the community

MORGNTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s hospital is looking for donations from the community.

The child life specialist program is asking for donations of markers, stuffed animals, Play-Doh and more.

The program helps children, parents and siblings understand what they are going through while staying at the hospital. They use donated items to give to children during their stay for them to have a little fun.

“We really try to make sure children are understanding what’s going on and their purpose for being here which can be through medical play some hand-on-hand involvement with some of the medical equipment, so they become more familiarized with that,” Megan Mezzanotte, child life specialist supervisor, said. “But also, providing that diversion and normalization piece is also important, and we do that through donations through the community.”

Mezzanotte said they are always in need of donations, because the items get sent home with the child when they leave the hospital.

“When children receive an item in the hospital it really just brings a lot of joy and comfort,” Mezzanotte said. “It brings smiles to their faces because a lot of times it’s something that bring them comfort at home so we’re able to add that little bit of normalization while they are here, letting them know that were here to support them not only through their medical aspect and diagnosis but also just giving them fun things to do so they’re able to just be kids while they’re here.”

WVU Medicine Children’s hospital activity room

You can find the link to WVU Medicine Children’s hospital Amazon wish list here. Items ordered on Amazon will be delivered directly to the hospital. You can also email ChildrensHospital@wvumedicine.org or call 304-598-4365 to schedule a drop off.