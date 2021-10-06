A.G. Morrisey holds town hall in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey addressed the public in a town hall Wednesday evening at Mylan Park.

In the public forum, Morrisey updated Monongalia County residents about the efforts of the Office of the Attorney General on the state and federal levels. For things happening in the state, a large portion of what Morrisey discussed was focused around the opioid crisis and what is being done to combat it.

On the federal level, Morrisey told the public about his lawsuits against the Biden administration. There were a number of lawsuits filed, including one against the national effort for climate change and the push for renewable energy.

A lawsuit that will soon be filed against the Biden administration involved the federal vaccine mandate put in place by President Biden on Sept. 9. Morrisey had come out firmly against the mandate, and he plans to make the lawsuit official when the mandate becomes official.

“We’re working really hard because there is a difference between educating and persuading and having a mandate,” he said. “And, that’s the kind of society we want to have to encourage people to do things.”

Morrisey’s trip to Monongalia County was the third stop on a two-day, four-leg town hall tour around West Virginia. Before the meeting, Morrisey said he was excited to get out into the public and let them know what he was working on.