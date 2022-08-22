MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month.

The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Even after the closure, there will be two limited access and two full access locations still open in Morgantown.

You can still get Chick-fil-A in the Morgantown Mall until 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, according to the announcement.