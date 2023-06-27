MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — AAA is projecting a record amount of people traveling this Independence Day weekend as 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more whether by driving or flying.

AAA says this will increase people’s travel times by car by 30%. To try and avoid some of those delays, AAA East Central Public and Community Relations Manager Tiffany Stanley has one big tip for people to keep in mind.

“Our biggest piece of advice is leave as early as possible. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination,” Stanley said. “It’s better to be early than to be rushing and possibly miss a flight or you know get into some sort of accident or crash on your way to your destination.”

Stanley says that Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is expected to be the busiest time for holiday traveling. She says you should leave either before or after that window to reach your destination without experiencing a high volume of traffic.

AAA is also expecting for around 400,000 people to need roadside assistance during the weekend. To combat that, Stanley says people should inspect their vehicles before departing as well as keeping a roadside assistance kit on standby.

You may be curious on why they are expecting this weekend to be the record setting year, well to Stanley and AAA, it all boils down to lower gas prices, lower unemployment and being more removed from the pandemic.

“So people are choosing to spend that income on traveling,” Stanley said.

A lot of people mainly think of traveling by a car, but this is also going to be a record setting weekend for traveling by plane.

AAA projects 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022. The previous Fourth of July weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019.

“That is the highest we’ve seen in over 20 years,” Stanley said. “If you thought airlines have been busy these past previous years, it’s even going to be busier.”