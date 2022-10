MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday.

It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars.

First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes on the highway.

As of Saturday night, 911 center officials were unsure if there were any injuries.

All lanes have since reopened.