BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Collegiate Horsemen’s Association (ACHA) is holding a national convention at WVU that will run from April 12 to 15.

The convention began Wednesday upon arrival at the participants’ hotel. After arriving, they got to take part in a “Welcome Reception,” which was held at the On Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.

On Thursday, the group gathered at the University Forest to venture out into the woods for some fun activities. They got to go on hiking trails, be launched from the giant swing with a group effort, as well as trying out the high and low rope courses. After groups took turns switching between activities, they enjoyed some lunch together. Rebecca Thompson, ACHA National and WV, treasurer, said that her favorite activities on Thursday were climbing the tall wooden tower and swinging on the giant swing.

Friday’s activities will include keynote speakers and presentations, panelists, table discussions, and an annual business meeting for ACHA. After a day hard at learning, the group will end its evening with a dinner dance at the JW Ruby Research Farm. For a full look at the rest of the convention’s itinerary, you can find more information at this link.

According to Rebecca Thompson, the main focus of the organization is the horse industry and making lasting connections with students and horse industry professionals. Thompson mentioned that they decided to have the convention in West Virginia, to tap into the Appalachian Culture, along with highlighting West Virginia’s horse industry.

Many universities were in attendance, including:

Murray State University – Kentucky

North Dakota State University – North Dakota

Wilson College – Pennsylvania

Clemson University – South Carolina

Texas A&M – Texas

West Virginia University – West Virginia

When asked by a 12 News reporter why she feels it is important to have this convention for students across the nation, she said, “I feel that it’s important to hold ACHA convention, not just in West Virginia, but just to be able to like bring people to the horse industry that are interested in it and to just increase the accessibility to the horse industry and just let people experience equestrianism, if they so choose.”

If interested in attending next year’s convention, you can keep an eye out for registration on ACHA’s website, under the “events” tab, once it is posted.