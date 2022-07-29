MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Families in Morgantown are opening their homes and finding employment for displaced Afghan refugees.

In a press release from WVU Medicine, Colleen Harshbarger, wife of WVU Medicine Wellness Center manager David Harshbarger, talked about her experience of wanting to help the refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021.

“A friend of mine called and said she was going to be a host family for an Afghan refugee and asked if I would be a reference. I told her I would not only be a reference, but I also wanted to host,” Colleen said. “I’ve been a yoga teacher for 30 years, and I’m very attuned to my dharma, my true purpose. I had a real yearning to help with the crisis in Afghanistan.”

Left to right, standing: Madina Amanzai, Zeba Karimi, Behafsha Ayeen, Mahwara Azada, Mahboba Amiri, and David Harshbarger. Left to right, kneeling: Colleen Harshbarger, Lynn Higgs, Brynn Harshbarger (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

According to the release, the Harshbargers are one of five families hosting a refugee and are helping them navigate the new cultures and environments. The refugees are female students from the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh who returned to Kabul during the COVID-19 pandemic. University for Women worked with the United States government to find flights for the students out of the country; they now live on the WVU campus, and many are employed by WVU Medicine.

“They originally arranged for us to leave by charter flight, but we were refused entry to the airport and missed our flight,” refugee Zeba Karimi said. “We found out we could leave by U.S. military planes, and they helped us do that.”

Coleen and David Harshbarger were connected with Karimi, and have been helping her and other refugees find jobs and experience what the area has to offer like hiking and ski trips, or celebrating holidays.

“I’m seeing and watching the culture of what people do here,” Madina Amanzai, another Afghani refugee, said. “Especially on July 4. It’s like the biggest of the federal holidays in the United States. I just learn about how American got their independence. I also like Christmas and all the baking. It has been a very good experience for me.”

In the press release, Karima and Amanzai said coming to the United States was the best opportunity they had to live the lives they had planned after becoming refugees.

“At this time in Afghanistan, all opportunities for women are closed,” Amanzai said. “Coming here was a way for us to be safe and achieve what we want. Afghani people are very intelligent and are just trying to achieve their aims. Coming to the United States is the best way to improve our chances for our futures.”