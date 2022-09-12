MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starbucks will open in “The Deck” on University Avenue later this year, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Monday.

This follows news Friday that firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to “The Deck.”

Starbucks had previously announced that it was pulling out of the “The Deck,” citing “safety concerns.” The nationwide coffee shop chain did not explicitly mention the gun store when the change was announced, but it did follow continued controversy between local activist group Protect Morgantown and the owners of Big Daddy Guns, including a petition against the gun store opening a location on University Avenue.

The location is near several schools and West Virginia University’s Downtown campus.

This follows Starbucks’ reinvention effort, which the company said will prioritize safety, opportunity for its partners, community well-being, and shared accountability and success. Back in July, Starbucks closed 16 locations in multiple cities—mostly in California—citing safety concerns.

The University Avenue location will join Morgantown’s seven existing Starbucks. Three of those locations—Waterfront Place, Medical Center Drive and Suncrest Town Center—are within two miles of “The Deck.”