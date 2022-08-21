PURSGLOVE, W.Va. – A free educational agriculture workshop and farm tour will held for veterans, agriculture educators and any interested community members on Tuesday.

On Aug. 23 at 5 p.m., Operation Welcome Home will be partnering with Rick and Debbie Abel, accompanied by Lewis Jett (WVU Extension Service), to host a Veterans Agriculture Training Program Workshop & Farm Tour at Abel Farm. Refreshments, an educational tour and a walk-thru of the farm will all be handled by the Abels. There will also be a free T-shirt for everyone who attends for the first time.

“Rick and I started farming 6 years ago. We jumped right into a new adventure by attending Beekeeping school in Marion County and attending Monongalia County Master Gardeners and joining the Mon Co. farm Bureau. We have discovered the importance of networking to be successful,” said Debbie Abel. “We had a small outdoor garden before moving here, but we are at a whole new level now. We have since added a 3000-square-foot high tunnel and additional outdoor garden areas. Our adorable chickens will greet you as they meander the farm. We continue to develop our blueberry patch and orchard.”

There will be on-site parking. You can also reserve your spot by emailing info@welcomehomewv.com, going on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2P5zUtIbN, or by calling 304-816-4854.

The event can be found at Abel Farm, 617 Ramp Hollow Rd. Pursglove, WV 26546. To find it, turn left at the intersection of Rt. 7 S and 19 toward Cassville. Turn left off of Rt. 7 onto Ramp Hollow Rd. Stay to the right and go to end of the paved road. Then, travel up the gravel road, veering to the right at the top of the hill.

“Our farm is quite beautiful and peaceful. We hope you will come by and see our little piece of Heaven. There’s always something new on our agenda,” Debbie said.