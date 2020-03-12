Air Force Band performs free concert at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The U.S. Air Force Band hosted a free concert in West Virginia University’s Creative Arts Center within the Lyell B. Clay Theatre.

People filled the theatre to hear patriotic and traditional band music. Because the taxpayer dollars fund the military the concert offered free tickets and was open to the public. This is the first time in a number of years the band has performed in Morgantown.

“These are some of the finest musicians that we have in the country. Many of them have advanced graduate degrees and have chosen to serve in the military through the military music program. These premiere bands do perform quite a bit of ceremonial programs around the D.C. area, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House, and other events,” said Scott Tobias, Director of Bands for West Virginia University.

All branches of the U.S. military have its own premiere band. Those who were in attendance and officials are in hopes that WVU will start an annual series of military band concerts.

“When we found out they were coming we contacted the Office of Veteran Affairs here at the university also the ROTC to let them know,” said Tobias. “And so, we hope to have a strong turnout of a lot of military presence here this evening so we can honor them and of course the military band at the end of their concert do and armed forces melody and ask those persons who are serving or have served stand and be recognized.”

Officials at WVU said that it is a great way for them to show their support through this concert to active and retired military in the community.