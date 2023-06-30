All lanes are open on the Mileground Road project in Morgantown (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A more than four-year project on Mileground Road in Morgantown is finally wrapping up.

The project, which widened the road from Donna Avenue to the roundabout at WV 705 to five lanes, appears to be almost totally complete, and all five lanes were operational Friday morning.

The Mileground widening project was first approved in the fall of 2018 and major construction began in the spring of 2019. Drivers experienced delays throughout the duration of the more than four-year project.

Mileground Road in Morgantown as of June 30, 2023 (WBOY images)

In May, Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom said that the project was “guaranteed to be done before August when the students come back.” Although some business owners in the area had doubts, it looks like Mileground Road is ready for the population increase when students come back for the fall semester.

Other ongoing road projects in Morgantown include the addition of a retaining wall along Campus Drive near Beechhurst Avenue in downtown Morgantown.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has also approved paving projects on Brockway Avenue and Willey Street.