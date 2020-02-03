Allegheny Chamber Players kick off 6th season of music

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Allegheny Chamber Players begin their sixth season with a concert of chamber music Sunday at the Monongalia Arts Center in Morgantown.

The concert included works of music by six composers, five from Europe and one from Argentina. The concert began with three of their original piano duets. The musicians performed works by composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Johannes Brahms.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be divided between the center and the Allegheny Chamber Players.

“Chamber music is a wonderful opportunity as an audience member to get close hand view and listen to music being performed. It does not have the distance of an orchestra in a big concert hall, it’s in a small space, and performers and the audience are very close together,” said Christopher Wilkinson, Director of Allegheny Chamber Players.

Many of the musicians in this ensemble received at least part of their professional education at the School of Music of West Virginia University, and currently pursue careers in the field both as members of regional orchestras and as teachers.