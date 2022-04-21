MORGANTOWN. W.Va. – You might see some uniformed guides walking around the streets of Morgantown starting Wednesday as Morgantown begins the City Ambassador program.

Starting on April 27, three city ambassadors will walk the streets to provide services to residents, visitors and businesses. Services include giving information on places to tour and shops to visit downtown.

“These programs are meant to help compliment city services and create a welcoming, vibrant, and healthy community for our downtown and riverfront area,” said Special Projects Coordinator, Vanessa Reaves.

Ambassadors will be out between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. in uniforms that identify them as official ambassadors. There will also be signs placed around the downtown and riverfront areas with information about the program, the phone number to contact the City Ambassadors and a QR code for tourism information through Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Meet the ambassadors:

Kimberly Katarski, Lead City Ambassador

Kimberly believes that Morgantown’s direct accessibility to world renowned universities, research centers, industrial organizations, governmental agencies, and hospitals is what makes the city a beacon of present and future progress. Kimberly wants to help people by connecting them to needed resources, serving her community through clean-up and being a watchful eye, and directing the public to all the fun things Morgantown has to offer. She is excited to see the City Ambassador Program grow while meeting and collaborating with people who share this vision. In her free time, Kimberly likes to have bonfires with family and see live outdoor music at the Ruby Amphitheater.

Ed Mason, City Ambassador

Ed appreciates Morgantown for its diverse community with a small-town feel, ample cultural attractions and wilderness opportunities. Although he is not a Morgantown-native, Ed loves living in Morgantown and wants to share his passion for this area with others. He cannot wait to meet more Morgantown residents while creating a safer and more unified community. Ed is eager to communicate with residents, business owners and visitors about their needs and attractions in the downtown area. In his free time, you can find Ed biking and walking the Rail Trails with his family and dogs and enjoying the variety of downtown restaurants.

Channing Moran, City Ambassador

Channing thinks one of the best things about being in Morgantown is witnessing the continued growth and change around the city, along with the incredibly welcoming people and way of life. He wants to give back to Morgantown for providing him with many unique opportunities professionally and deeply rewarding personal experiences and relationships. Channing already has experience engaging with some downtown organizations that focus on reinvigorating the historic districts, so he is excited to talk directly with locals, students and visitors as a City Ambassador. In his free time, you can find Channing at his favorite downtown restaurants such as Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes, Apothecary Ale House & Cafe, Hotel Morgan’s Anvil & Ax, and Oliverio’s Ristorante.