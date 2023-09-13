MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Commission announced last month that they would be amending the formerly proposed Panhandling Ordinance. The ordinance, now renamed the “Regulating Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety” ordinance, is making its way back up the ladder.

During Wednesday’s commission meeting, dates for a first and second reading, as well as a public hearing, were announced. The first reading will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, while the second reading and public hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

For the commission to put the ordinance into law, it must go through those stages.

In August, the commission voted to amend the ordinance due to suggestions from Monongalia EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen and Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank. Both of their suggestions were added to this version of the ordinance.

“We’re just not giving a citation, but we’re giving a warning. A written warning and getting the (educational) information, so that was number one,” Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said. “The second thing is that we had emergency personnel that may be in the middle of the median, so we just want to make sure that it was clear that we were following state law.”

If passed, the ordinance would prevent people from being in the median of roads and keep drivers from stopping on the road to interact with pedestrians. Those opposed to the ordinance say that it would ban the right to panhandle and to give money to panhandlers in public spaces.

While the ordinance has been discussed with numerous attorneys, first responders and municipalities within the county, Bloom said he has also spoken with state lawmakers about the ordinance.

“I have submitted this to several legislators, who are looking to see if possibly—there is a loophole and an area about the median that isn’t addressed in the state law. Everyone says it is, no it is not addressed. So possibly, they may look at this and make this a state law, so we’re still going to move forward and lets see what happens.”

The future actions with the ordinance will take place at 10 a.m. on the aforementioned dates in the Monongalia County Commission Chambers. To read the entire ordinance, click here.