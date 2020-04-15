American Idol winner Laine Hardy schedules concert in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – American Idol winner and country musician Laine Hardy is bringing his “The Ground I Grew Up On” tour to Morgantown this fall, concert promoters announced Wednesday.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, October 8 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

VIP seats will cost $50, while other seats will be available for $35 and $30. Tickets are on sale through eventbrite.com.

After auditioning for season 16 of American Idol, the Livingston, Louisiana native, ended up winning season 17 at 18 years old.

