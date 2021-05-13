American Legion Riders raising money for scholarship fund, makes stop in Monongalia County

RICHARD, W.Va. – A group of veteran motorcycle riders is traveling throughout the Mountain State raising scholarship money for kids.

The American Legion Riders kicked off its inaugural West Virginia Legacy Run on Thursday with several stops, including one in Richard, just outside of Morgantown.

The National Legacy Ride was recently canceled due to the pandemic, so West Virginia Legion Riders decided to organize their own legacy ride. The ride began in Follansbee and will end Sunday in Wheeling.

Riders want to raise $20,000 for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which supports children of veterans who have been killed or disabled since the events that transpired on 9/11.

“9/11 was a huge factor on our country, and a lot of people went to war. We’ve had a lot of wounded veterans, a lot of killed veterans, and we need to look after their children. As veterans, we need to take care of our own, we need to look out for our veterans,” said John Powell, commander for the American Legion Department of West Virginia.

“This scholarship has been around for several years by the American Legion, and it typically raises a million or more dollars a year, but COVID got in the way of that, and, so, now our state, and other states, have picked up the ball to try to keep it going,” said Matthew Sampson, post commander for Mountaineer Post 174.

Post 174 presented a check for $2,500 toward the statewide goal of $20,000.

The American Legion National conference will be held in Arizona later this summer.