American Red Cross’ annual campaign sends thank you letters to veterans and active duty service members

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region encourages the public to participate in its annual Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign.

According to the Red Cross, the annual campaign allows individuals, families, schools, youth, civic groups, scouting troops, places of worship, corporations, and community groups to send messages of thanks and holiday cheer to military members, veterans, and their families. Jason Keeling, executive director of The American Red Cross of the Allegheny Highlands, said the public could write as many letters as they want. They will be mostly sent around West Virginia and surrounding states.

Keeling

The military, both active duty and veteran populations, have done so much for our country, and this is a good way to give back and to express that thanks during a time of year when people may not be getting as much support and contact. So this a good opportunity for these service members and veterans to at least know that their fellows are thinking of them. Jason Keeling

Keeling said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the organization to modify its usual way of running the campaign. The most notable is that all letters must be turned in at local offices by Nov. 20.

He said this is because the letters will have to spend 15 days at the VA, in a sort of quarantine, before being distributed in time for the holidays. All those who are interested in writing thank you letters can learn more details online, Keeling said.

“It’s a great way for the public to express their thanks to our military in this simple way,” Keeling said. “Because it is the COVID-19 era, we’re asking people to realize the importance of what these messages are going to mean to military members because they don’t have the opportunity to interact as much, particularly at our VA’s. For more information, they can go to redcross.org/holidaymail to find out more.”