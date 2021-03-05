American Red Cross continues its 80-year-old tradition of ‘Red Cross’ Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Every year since the 1940s, March has been declared “Red Cross Month.”

In the Central Appalachia Region of the American Red Cross last year, nearly 900 volunteers have supported more thanan 1,110 families impacted by home fires, collected more than 53,000 units of lifesaving blood, provided more than4,200 services to nearly 1,800 military members, veterans, and their families.

This lifesaving work is vital to strengthening the community’s resilience.

The American Red Cross has dedicated the month of March to all those who continue to advance founder, Clara Barton’s noble legacy, and they are asking others to join in their commitment to care for people in need, according to a press release from the organization.

The American Red Cross, which is made up of 90% volunteers, sets out every year to recognize Americans participating in lifesaving missions and raise awareness of their resources.

“This declaration is made, of course, at the federal level but also by cities and counties across the country who like to highlight the work that’s being done to promote life-saving blood collection and distribution, disaster preparedness, and response CPR and first aid training. And also services that are offered to our armed forces,” Jason Keeling, Executive Director of Morgantown Red Cross explained. “It’s a great month to make yourself more aware of what services are offered and also to consider volunteering.”

You can help the Red Cross by volunteering, giving blood, or learning life-saving skills like CPR on their website. Additionally, you can donate on their annual giving day on March 24 to support disaster relief efforts.